New Haven visits Cent. Conn. St. after Lewis’ 36-point game

New Haven Chargers (7-21, 5-12 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-27, 1-16 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on New Haven after Kiyah Lewis scored 36 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 82-63 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils are 1-11 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chargers are 5-12 in NEC play. New Haven ranks second in the NEC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Aniya McDonald-Perry averaging 9.1.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven averages 58.7 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 72.9 Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. New Haven won the last matchup 70-51 on Jan. 4. McDonald-Perry scored 22 points to help lead the Chargers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is shooting 34.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Blue Devils. Lucia Noin is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Chargers. Addisen Sulikowski is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Chargers: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

