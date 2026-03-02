New Hampshire hosts Rudovskii and Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (9-20, 5-10 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-20, 4-11 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (9-20, 5-10 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-20, 4-11 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on New Hampshire after Timofei Rudovskii scored 20 points in Bryant’s 69-52 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in home games. New Hampshire is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 5-10 against conference opponents. Bryant has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Hampshire is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Bryant allows to opponents. Bryant averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Hampshire gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Bryant won 92-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Rudovskii led Bryant with 23 points, and Jack Graham led New Hampshire with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham is averaging 10.9 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Bike is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rudovskii is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Keegan Harvey is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.