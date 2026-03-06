Nevada hosts Air Force following Price’s 20-point showing

Air Force Falcons (3-27, 0-19 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-11, 11-8 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (3-27, 0-19 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-11, 11-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Air Force after Elijah Price scored 20 points in Nevada’s 83-73 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack are 14-2 on their home court. Nevada is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 0-19 against conference opponents. Air Force gives up 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.9 points per game.

Nevada scores 75.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 80.1 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 62.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 72.4 Nevada gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Nevada won the last meeting 81-66 on Jan. 17. Corey Camper Jr. scored 23 points points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Wolf Pack. Camper is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Sanders is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 63.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

