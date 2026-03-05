Nenadic’s 24 help Lindenwood take down Little Rock 72-62 in Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Milos Nenadic had 24 points in Lindenwood’s 72-62 victory over Little Rock on Wednesday night in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Milos Nenadic had 24 points in Lindenwood’s 72-62 victory over Little Rock on Wednesday night in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Lindenwood will face Southeast Missouri on Thursday.

Nenadic had 11 rebounds for the No. 6 seed Lions (18-14). Jadis Jones added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Dontrez Williams finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Johnathan Lawson led the seventh-seeded Trojans (12-20) with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Little Rock also got 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Cameron Wallace. Kachi Nzeh finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Lindenwood raced out to a 23-6 lead in the first half thanks to a 15-0 run. Jones scored 10 points in the first half, which finished 35-21 in favor of Lindenwood.

Nenadic scored 16 points in the second half.

