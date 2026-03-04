NCAA Tournament teams face fines starting at $10K if they fail to file player availability report

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Schools participating in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments could face fines starting at $10,000 if…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Schools participating in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments could face fines starting at $10,000 if they fail to submit player availability reports required for the first time this year, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Player availability reports are intended to combat betting-related pressure, solicitations and harassment athletes receive from bettors connected to playing status. Conference availability reports have become common in recent years.

The requirement for the NCAA basketball tournaments is a pilot program. The reporting system will not be used for other NCAA championships in 2025-26 while the program is evaluated.

Teams must submit initial reports the night before competition and provide any updates at least two hours prior to the scheduled tip time. The public can access reports on NCAA.com.

A player will be designated as “available” if, according to the team, he or she has more than a 75% chance to play. A player is “questionable” if he or she has up to a 75% chance to play and “out” if he or she won’t play. Athletes will be assumed to be available unless designated as questionable or out.

Failure to comply with the policy or misconduct violations may result in penalties, as determined by the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committees. For 2026, a school would be fined up to $10,000 for a first offense and up to $25,000 for a second offense. Starting with a third offense, fines would be up to $30,000 for the school and up to $10,000 for the head coach.

