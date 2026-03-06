NC State takes on Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-9, 13-6 ACC) vs. NC State Lady Wolfpack (20-9, 13-5 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 1:30 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-9, 13-6 ACC) vs. NC State Lady Wolfpack (20-9, 13-5 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays in the ACC Tournament against Notre Dame.

The Lady Wolfpack’s record in ACC play is 13-5, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. NC State scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 13-6 against ACC teams. Notre Dame averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 20-5 when winning the turnover battle.

NC State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than NC State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Notre Dame won the last matchup 79-67 on Feb. 15. Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 to help lead Notre Dame to the victory, and Zamareya Jones scored 21 points for NC State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists. Zoe Brooks is averaging 20 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is scoring 25.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

