NC State Lady Wolfpack take on Tennessee Lady Volunteers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-13, 8-9 SEC) vs. NC State Lady Wolfpack (20-10, 13-6 ACC) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-13, 8-9 SEC) vs. NC State Lady Wolfpack (20-10, 13-6 ACC)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lady Wolfpack -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Wolfpack’s record in ACC play is 13-6, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. NC State ranks sixth in college basketball with 38.9 rebounds led by Khamil Pierre averaging 12.0.

The Lady Volunteers are 8-9 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

NC State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Tennessee averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lady Wolfpack won 80-77 in the last matchup on Nov. 4. Pierre led the Lady Wolfpack with 21 points, and Talaysia Cooper led the Lady Volunteers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is shooting 52.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Janiah Barker is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 2-8, averaging 75.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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