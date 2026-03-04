Nadeau scores 17, Detroit Mercy beats Milwaukee in Horizon League Tournament 84-63

DETROIT (AP) — TJ Nadeau had 17 points in third-seeded Detroit Mercy’s 84-63 win over No. 8 seed Milwaukee on…

DETROIT (AP) — TJ Nadeau had 17 points in third-seeded Detroit Mercy’s 84-63 win over No. 8 seed Milwaukee on Wednesday night in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Detroit Mercy will face No. 2 seed Robert Morris in a Monday semifinal.

Nadeau had six rebounds for the Titans (16-14). Tyler Spratt scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Orlando Lovejoy shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Sekou Konneh led the way for the Panthers (12-20) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Chandler Jackson added 12 points and two steals for Milwaukee. Josh Dixon also finished with 12 points.

Detroit Mercy took the lead for good with 15:57 remaining in the first half. The score was 38-24 at halftime, with Nadeau racking up nine points. Spratt scored 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.