N.C. A&T hosts conference foe UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-21, 2-14 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-16, 6-10 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-21, 2-14 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-16, 6-10 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts UNC Wilmington in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Aggies are 7-6 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks are 2-14 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

N.C. A&T’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Wilmington won the last meeting 69-64 on Feb. 14. Rori Cox scored 33 points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaniya Clark is averaging 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies. Paris Locke is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cox is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mary Ferrito is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 53.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.