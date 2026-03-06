N.C. A&T hosts Barbot and Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-5, 15-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-16, 7-10 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-5, 15-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-16, 7-10 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces N.C. A&T after Taryn Barbot scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 66-43 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Aggies are 8-6 on their home court. N.C. A&T is sixth in the CAA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chaniya Clark averaging 2.1.

The Cougars are 15-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

N.C. A&T is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 12.3 more points per game (75.1) than N.C. A&T gives up (62.8).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Charleston (SC) won 71-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Taylor Barbot led Charleston (SC) with 18 points, and Clark led N.C. A&T with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Aggies. Paris Locke is averaging 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.