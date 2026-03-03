Montas’ 33 lead UMass-Lowell over Maine 67-56

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Angel Montas scored 33 points as UMass-Lowell beat Maine 67-56 on Tuesday to wrap up the…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Angel Montas scored 33 points as UMass-Lowell beat Maine 67-56 on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.

Montas shot 14 for 20 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line for the River Hawks (14-17, 9-7 America East Conference). Victor Okojie scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added 15 rebounds. JJ Massaquoi went 4 of 11 from the field to finish with nine points.

Mekhi Gray led the way for the Black Bears (8-23, 6-10) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Maine also got 14 points from Logan Carey. Keelan Steele finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

The America East tournament runs Saturday through March 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.