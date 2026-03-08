Montana State takes on Idaho in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho Vandals (18-14, 10-9 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (18-13, 12-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Idaho Vandals (18-14, 10-9 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (18-13, 12-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Idaho.

The Bobcats are 12-6 against Big Sky opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Montana State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jed Miller averaging 1.7.

The Vandals are 10-9 against Big Sky teams. Idaho is 7-12 against opponents over .500.

Montana State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Idaho scores 7.5 more points per game (78.7) than Montana State allows (71.2).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Montana State won the last matchup 73-66 on Feb. 6. Miller scored 15 to help lead Montana State to the victory, and Kolton Mitchell scored 21 points for Idaho.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Christian King is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Jackson Rasmussen is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

