Monmouth takes on UNC Wilmington in CAA Tournament

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-23, 3-16 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (19-10, 12-6 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces UNC Wilmington in the CAA Tournament.

The Hawks are 12-6 against CAA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA with 11.5 assists per game led by Madalena Amaro averaging 3.2.

The Seahawks are 3-16 against CAA teams. UNC Wilmington is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Monmouth is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 40.9% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 52-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Divine Dibula led the Hawks with 13 points, and Rori Cox led the Seahawks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gigi Gamble averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Dibula is shooting 57.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Cox is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals. Kylah Silver is averaging 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

