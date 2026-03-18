Monmouth and Lehigh play in NIT matchup

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-14, 13-7 Patriot) at Monmouth Hawks (20-11, 13-7 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-14, 13-7 Patriot) at Monmouth Hawks (20-11, 13-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth and Lehigh play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Hawks’ record in CAA play is 13-7, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. Monmouth has an 8-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountain Hawks are 13-7 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gigi Gamble is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Divine Dibula is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Whitney Lind is averaging 13.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Gracyn Lovette is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 25.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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