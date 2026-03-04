Mobley scores 28 points for Ohio State in 94-62 win over Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — John Mobley Jr. scored 28 points and Bruce Thornton added 18 in Ohio State’s 94-62…

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — John Mobley Jr. scored 28 points and Bruce Thornton added 18 in Ohio State’s 94-62 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

Three other Buckeye scorers were in double digits— Devin Royal and Amare Bynum both finished with 14 and Christoph Tilly with 10.

Ohio State (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) never trailed, scoring the first points of the game and extending their lead with a 13-0 run in the first half to double digits. The Buckeyes shot 62% (18 of 29) in the first half and took a 45-21 lead heading into halftime. They finished the game shooting 67% from the field (34 of 51) and 70% from 3-point range (16 of 23).

Penn State (12-18, 3-16) was led in scoring by Freddie Dilione V and Ivan Juric, with 15 each. Dominick Stewart added 11.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Indiana for the final game of the regular season on Saturday.

Penn State: Visits Rutgers for the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

