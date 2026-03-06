Missouri hosts No. 20 Arkansas following Brazile’s 28-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas visits Missouri after Trevon Brazile scored 28 points in Arkansas’ 105-85 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 15-2 at home. Missouri averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 12-5 in SEC play. Arkansas scores 90.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Missouri scores 79.8 points per game, equal to what Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Arkansas won 94-86 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Billy Richmond III led Arkansas with 21 points, and Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. T.O. Barrett is averaging 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Richmond is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 91.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

