Minnesota takes on Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6, 14-5 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Minnesota plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 11 Ohio State.

The Golden Gophers’ record in Big Ten play is 13-5, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Buckeyes’ record in Big Ten games is 14-5. Ohio State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Minnesota makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Ohio State has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Minnesota won the last meeting 74-61 on Feb. 19. Sophie Hart scored 18 to help lead Minnesota to the win, and Jaloni Cambridge scored 23 points for Ohio State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Gophers. Tori McKinney is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cambridge is averaging 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

