Minnesota plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-12 against Big Ten opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Minnesota averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-14 in Big Ten play. Rutgers allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 70.9 points per game, 2.5 more than the 68.4 Minnesota allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Minnesota won 80-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Cade Tyson led Minnesota with 27 points, and Lino Mark led Rutgers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 19.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Langston Reynolds is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Scarlet Knights. Mark is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 23.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

