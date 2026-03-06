MiLaysia Fulwiley scores 22, No. 6 LSU blows out No. 7 Oklahoma 112-78 in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 22 points and eight assists, Flau’jae Johnson scored 16 of her 21 points…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 22 points and eight assists, Flau’jae Johnson scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half and No. 6 LSU ran away from seventh-ranked Oklahoma 112-78 on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament for its fifth straight victory.

LSU had the second-highest point total in SEC Tournament history, behind only Tennessee’s 118 in 1980.

Mikaylah Williams scored 14 points and Jada Richard had 13 for the Tigers (27-4), who held the Sooners to 36% shooting from the field and forced 22 turnovers. LSU shot 53% and made 13 of 24 3-point attempts.

LSU moves on to face No. 3 South Carolina, the tournament’s top seed and three-time defending champion, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Aaliyah Chavez scored 20 points and Sahara Williams had 19 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma (24-7), which had its seven-game win streak snapped.

LSU shot 57% in the first quarter and Fulwiley made a runner to beat the buzzer and give the Tigers a 28-19 lead. The Sooners twice got back within striking distance of the lead, but LSU began to pull away and increased its lead to 26 early in the fourth quarter.

Johnson made a 3 and then converted fast-break layup for a three-point play to push the lead to 30. The senior surpassed 2,000 career points, becoming the sixth player in LSU history to reach that milestone.

The Tigers, playing an up-tempo game, shut down Raegan Beers, holding the Sooners’ star center to six points. Beers came in averaging 16 points and 10.4 rebounds but got into foul trouble in the first quarter.

