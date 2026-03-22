Middle Tennessee squares off against Saint Bonaventure in NIT matchup

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-15, 7-12 A-10) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-15, 11-8 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-15, 7-12 A-10) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-15, 11-8 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Saint Bonaventure square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Blue Raiders’ record in CUSA games is 11-8, and their record is 5-7 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Bonnies are 7-12 against A-10 teams. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Laycee Drake averaging 5.4.

Middle Tennessee averages 61.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 61.5 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 62.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the 60.5 Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals. Blair Baugus is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Drake averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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