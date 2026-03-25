Middle Tennessee squares off against Cleveland State in NIT matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (25-9, 14-8 Horizon) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-15, 11-8 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Cleveland State Vikings (25-9, 14-8 Horizon) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-15, 11-8 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Cleveland State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Blue Raiders’ record in CUSA games is 11-8, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon action is 14-8. Cleveland State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Izzi Zingaro averaging 5.4.

Middle Tennessee scores 62.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 60.1 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Raiders. Blair Baugus is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Zingaro is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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