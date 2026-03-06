Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks meet in Big Ten Tournament

Oregon Ducks (22-11, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (22-11, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan plays Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines are 15-3 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Ducks are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Oregon scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Michigan’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Michigan gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Michigan won 92-87 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Syla Swords led Michigan with 18 points, and Katie Fiso led Oregon with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swords averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Olivia Olson is averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Mia Jacobs is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. Ehis Etute is averaging 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.