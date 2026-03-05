Michigan State squares off against Illinois in Big Ten Tournament

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Michigan State and Illinois play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans are 11-7 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten with 18.4 assists per game led by Kennedy Blair averaging 5.4.

The Fighting Illini are 10-9 in Big Ten play. Illinois has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spartans won 81-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Blair led the Spartans with 19 points, and Maddie Webber led the Fighting Illini with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blair is averaging 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Grace Vanslooten is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cearah Parchment is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Illini. Berry Wallace is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

