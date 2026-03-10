Miami (OH) takes on Kent State in MAC Tournament

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-15, 9-9 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (25-6, 16-2 MAC) Cleveland; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-15, 9-9 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (25-6, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays in the MAC Tournament against Kent State.

The RedHawks are 16-2 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC with 16.1 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 7.1.

The Golden Flashes are 9-9 in MAC play. Kent State averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Miami (OH) averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami (OH) won 71-52 in the last matchup on March 5. Amber Tretter led Miami (OH) with 22 points, and Corynne Hauser led Kent State with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tretter is averaging 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Amber Scalia is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dionna Gray is averaging 5.8 points and five assists for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

