Miami (OH) RedHawks play in MAC Tournament against the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (16-15, 7-11 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-0, 18-0 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -7.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Miami (OH) and UMass play in the MAC Tournament.

The RedHawks have gone 18-0 against MAC opponents, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. Miami (OH) averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 22-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Minutemen are 7-11 in MAC play. UMass ranks third in the MAC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Leonardo Bettiol averaging 7.9.

Miami (OH) makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). UMass scores 5.6 more points per game (80.5) than Miami (OH) gives up to opponents (74.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The RedHawks won 86-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Peter Suder led the RedHawks with 23 points, and Isaiah Placide led the Minutemen with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Bettiol is averaging 17.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 84.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

