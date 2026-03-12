Miami (OH) RedHawks play in MAC Tournament against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (18-12, 12-7 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (26-6, 17-2 MAC) Cleveland; Friday, 10 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Ohio Bobcats (18-12, 12-7 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (26-6, 17-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 10 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays in the MAC Tournament against Ohio.

The RedHawks’ record in MAC play is 17-2, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats’ record in MAC games is 12-7. Ohio averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Ohio won the last matchup 77-62 on March 7. Elli Garnett scored 21 to help lead Ohio to the win, and Clara Gonzalez Planella scored 16 points for Miami (OH).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Tretter is scoring 14.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the RedHawks. Ilse de Vries is averaging 13.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Garnett is averaging 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

