Miami (OH) plays Kent State, looks for 25th victory of season

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-14, 8-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (24-5, 15-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) will look for its 25th win of the season when the RedHawks play the Kent State.

The RedHawks have gone 13-0 at home. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are 8-8 in MAC play. Kent State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Miami (OH) makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Kent State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (OH) won 67-63 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Tamar Singer led Miami (OH) with 16 points, and Tatiana Thomas led Kent State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Tretter is shooting 50.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the RedHawks. Amber Scalia is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Riley Rismiller is averaging 10.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.