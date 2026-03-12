Miami Hurricanes take on the Louisville Cardinals in ACC Tournament

Louisville Cardinals (23-9, 12-7 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (24-7, 13-5 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (23-9, 12-7 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (24-7, 13-5 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) and No. 24 Louisville meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC games is 13-5, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) leads the ACC with 12.1 fast break points.

The Cardinals are 12-7 against ACC teams. Louisville leads the ACC with 17.1 assists. Aly Khalifa leads the Cardinals with 2.6.

Miami (FL) makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Louisville averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cardinals won 92-89 in the last matchup on March 7. Ryan Conwell led the Cardinals with 24 points, and Tre Donaldson led the Hurricanes with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Conwell is averaging 18.6 points for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

