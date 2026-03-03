Miami Hurricanes square off against the Stanford Cardinal in ACC Tournament

Stanford Cardinal (19-12, 8-10 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (16-13, 8-10 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Stanford Cardinal (19-12, 8-10 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (16-13, 8-10 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays in the ACC Tournament against Stanford.

The Hurricanes are 8-10 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Cardinal are 8-10 in ACC play. Stanford is third in the ACC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lara Somfai averaging 6.9.

Miami (FL) makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Stanford averages 70.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 65.2 Miami (FL) allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 66-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Gal Raviv led the Hurricanes with 19 points, and Hailee Swain led the Cardinal with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is scoring 16.5 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Raviv is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Somfai is averaging 10.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Cardinal. Courtney Ogden is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

