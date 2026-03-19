Miami Hurricanes and Missouri Tigers play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Missouri Tigers (20-12, 10-9 SEC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-8, 14-6 ACC) St. Louis; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (20-12, 10-9 SEC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-8, 14-6 ACC)

St. Louis; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Miami (FL) takes on Missouri in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 10-9. Missouri ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Miami (FL) makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Missouri averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Malik Reneau is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. T.O. Barrett is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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