Merrimack Warriors and Siena Saints meet in MAAC Championship

Siena Saints (22-11, 15-7 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (23-10, 19-3 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (22-11, 15-7 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (23-10, 19-3 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Siena play for the MAAC Championship.

The Warriors have gone 19-3 against MAAC teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Merrimack is ninth in the MAAC scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Saints are 15-7 against MAAC teams. Siena scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Merrimack scores 69.0 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 66.0 Siena allows. Siena averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 79-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Kevair Kennedy led the Warriors with 32 points, and Gavin Doty led the Saints with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Doty is averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

