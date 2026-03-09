Merrimack and Siena meet in MAAC Championship

Siena Saints (22-11, 15-7 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (23-10, 19-3 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (22-11, 15-7 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (23-10, 19-3 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Siena in the MAAC Championship.

The Warriors have gone 19-3 against MAAC teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Merrimack is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Saints are 15-7 in MAAC play. Siena is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Merrimack is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 70.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 66.5 Merrimack allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 79-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Kevair Kennedy led the Warriors with 32 points, and Gavin Doty led the Saints with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doty is averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

