Mercyhurst plays Stonehill in NEC Tournament

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-17, 8-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (14-15, 14-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst and Stonehill meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Lakers are 14-4 against NEC opponents and 0-11 in non-conference play. Mercyhurst has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Skyhawks are 8-10 against NEC teams. Stonehill has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mercyhurst scores 64.6 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 64.7 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Mercyhurst won 68-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Cici Hernandez led Mercyhurst with 24 points, and Julia Webster led Stonehill with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofia Wilson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 15 points for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

