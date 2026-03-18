Mercyhurst plays Binghamton in NIT

Binghamton Bearcats (19-12, 11-7 America East) at Mercyhurst Lakers (15-16, 15-5 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (19-12, 11-7 America East) at Mercyhurst Lakers (15-16, 15-5 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Binghamton in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lakers’ record in NEC games is 15-5, and their record is 0-11 against non-conference opponents. Mercyhurst is third in the NEC scoring 64.7 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Bearcats are 11-7 in America East play. Binghamton is seventh in the America East with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Kendall Bennett averaging 9.8.

Mercyhurst is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Mercyhurst gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cici Hernandez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Bella Pucci is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Meghan Casey is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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