Mercyhurst Lakers play in NEC Tournament against the Stonehill Skyhawks

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-20, 9-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (16-16, 11-8 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-20, 9-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (16-16, 11-8 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Stonehill in the NEC Tournament.

The Lakers’ record in NEC play is 11-8, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference play. Mercyhurst ranks second in the NEC in team defense, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 9-10 in NEC play. Stonehill is the NEC leader with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Ridvan Tutic averaging 7.8.

Mercyhurst scores 69.7 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 69.0 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Mercyhurst allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Mercyhurst won 75-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Bernie Blunt led Mercyhurst with 24 points, and Chas Stinson led Stonehill with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blunt is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 16.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Davante Hackett is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Stinson is averaging 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.