Memphis Tigers take on the Tulane Green Wave in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (17-14, 8-10 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (13-18, 8-10 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (17-14, 8-10 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (13-18, 8-10 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Tulane meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Tigers are 8-10 against AAC opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Memphis is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave are 8-10 against AAC teams. Tulane allows 75.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Memphis is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Memphis gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 96-95 in the last matchup on March 8. Quante Berry led the Tigers with 22 points, and Rowan Brumbaugh led the Green Wave with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Thedford is averaging 8.2 points for the Tigers. Curtis Givens III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Scotty Middleton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.