Memphis hosts South Florida following Enis’ 25-point showing

South Florida Bulls (21-8, 13-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-17, 7-9 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Memphis after Wes Enis scored 25 points in South Florida’s 90-62 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Tigers have gone 10-5 in home games. Memphis is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 13-3 against conference opponents. South Florida is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Memphis scores 74.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 South Florida allows. South Florida scores 13.1 more points per game (88.3) than Memphis gives up (75.2).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. South Florida won the last meeting 87-66 on Feb. 20. Enis scored 20 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 17.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Enis averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

