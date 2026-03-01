McNeese takes on Nicholls State, looks for 4th straight road win

McNeese Cowboys (25-5, 18-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-17, 12-9 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (25-5, 18-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-17, 12-9 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Cowboys take on Nicholls State.

The Colonels have gone 6-5 in home games. Nicholls State is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 18-3 in Southland play. McNeese ranks second in the Southland allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Nicholls State scores 73.1 points, 6.8 more per game than the 66.3 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Nicholls State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. McNeese won the last matchup 94-68 on Jan. 13. Larry Johnson scored 24 points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalik Dunkley is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds for the Colonels. Zee Hamoda is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 13.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

