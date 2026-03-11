McNeese Cowgirls and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros play in Southland Tournament

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (20-12, 17-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (27-4, 21-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (20-12, 17-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (27-4, 21-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on UT Rio Grande Valley in the Southland Tournament.

The Cowgirls are 21-1 against Southland opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. McNeese averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game.

The Vaqueros’ record in Southland play is 17-6. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 9-11 record against teams over .500.

McNeese averages 69.4 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 64.5 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than McNeese allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cowgirls won 60-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Tyreona Sibley led the Cowgirls with 26 points, and Charlotte O’Keefe led the Vaqueros with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Howard is averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jalayah Ingram is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Vaqueros. O’Keefe is averaging 14.2 points and 14.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 71.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 15.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

