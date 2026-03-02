McKnight, Nicholls Colonels to host Ellison and the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (13-15, 9-12 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (13-15, 9-12 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (13-15, 9-12 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (13-15, 9-12 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sh’Diamond McKnight and Nicholls host Tiani Ellison and East Texas A&M in Southland action.

The Colonels are 7-6 in home games. Nicholls is seventh in the Southland scoring 64.0 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Lions are 9-12 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is eighth in the Southland with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Ellison averaging 6.8.

Nicholls averages 64.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 65.8 East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 64.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the 63.5 Nicholls allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. East Texas A&M won 68-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Reza Po led East Texas A&M with 24 points, and Marie Kenembeni led Nicholls with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Burks is averaging 5.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Colonels. McKnight is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ellison is averaging 15 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lions. Po is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

