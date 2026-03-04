McDaniels and Alcorn State host UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-18, 9-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-21, 7-10 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-18, 9-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-21, 7-10 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts UAPB after Tycen McDaniels scored 29 points in Alcorn State’s 67-64 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves are 5-3 in home games. Alcorn State allows 81.1 points and has been outscored by 13.5 points per game.

The Golden Lions have gone 9-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Alcorn State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 76.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 81.1 Alcorn State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. UAPB won the last matchup 84-77 on Feb. 7. Quion Williams scored 25 points to help lead the Golden Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniels is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Braves. Jameel Morris is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

