May’s 22 lead UNC Wilmington past Elon 76-57

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Christian May had 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 76-57 win over Elon on Tuesday.

May also hauled in 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (26-5, 15-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Ross scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Patrick Wessler had 13 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Chandler Cuthrell finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (14-17, 6-12). Bryson Cokley added 12 points for Elon. Randall Pettus II finished with seven points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 19:38 left in the first half. The score was 35-24 at halftime, with Ross racking up 10 points. UNC Wilmington outscored Elon in the second half by eight points, with May scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

