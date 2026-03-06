Marshall’s 21 help Austin Peay take down Stetson 69-60 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rashaud Marshall had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Austin Peay’s 69-60 win against Stetson on…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rashaud Marshall had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Austin Peay’s 69-60 win against Stetson on Friday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Anton Brookshire scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Governors (22-8). Collin Parker had 13 points and shot 5 for 15 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Ethan Copeland led the Hatters (12-21) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Finley Sheridan and Collin Kuhl each had 10 points.

Brookshire scored 10 points in the first half and Austin Peay went into halftime trailing 37-32. Marshall scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.