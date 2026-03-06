Marshall plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (15-17, 8-13 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (23-8, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 12:30 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (15-17, 8-13 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (23-8, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on South Alabama in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Thundering Herd have gone 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Marshall is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.1 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Jaguars are 8-13 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 8.9.

Marshall scores 73.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 67.3 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 67.6 points per game, 4.0 more than the 63.6 Marshall allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thundering Herd won 69-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Ni’Kiah Chesterfield led the Thundering Herd with 17 points, and Amyah Sutton led the Jaguars with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Meredith Maier is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 9.8 points for the Jaguars. Chrysta Narcisse is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.