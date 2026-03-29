Marshall and Army square off in NIT

Army Black Knights (26-7, 15-5 Patriot) at Marshall Thundering Herd (25-9, 13-6 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (26-7, 15-5 Patriot) at Marshall Thundering Herd (25-9, 13-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall and Army meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Thundering Herd’s record in Sun Belt games is 13-6, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference play. Marshall has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot action is 15-5. Army ranks third in the Patriot shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Marshall averages 72.4 points, 17.3 more per game than the 55.1 Army gives up. Army has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Thundering Herd. Timberlynn Yeast is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Reese Ericson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 11 points. Kya Smith is averaging 14.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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