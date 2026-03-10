Marquette Golden Eagles and Xavier Musketeers square off in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (12-19, 7-13 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Xavier Musketeers (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (12-19, 7-13 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Xavier in the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-13 against Big East opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Marquette is eighth in the Big East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Royce Parham averaging 1.9.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East action is 6-14. Xavier ranks fourth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Filip Borovicanin averaging 5.7.

Marquette’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 78.4 points per game, 3.0 more than the 75.4 Marquette allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Musketeers won 96-88 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Jovan Milicevic led the Musketeers with 23 points, and Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Parham is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tre Carroll is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Musketeers. Milicevic is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.