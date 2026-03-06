Marquette Golden Eagles and Creighton Bluejays meet in Big East Tournament

Creighton Bluejays (15-14, 11-9 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 12-8 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (15-14, 11-9 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 12-8 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and Creighton square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 12-8, and their record is 6-3 in non-conference games. Marquette ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Halley Vice leads the Golden Eagles with 8.8 boards.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East action is 11-9. Creighton is fifth in the Big East scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Marquette makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Creighton averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Marquette gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bluejays won 80-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Ava Zediker led the Bluejays with 25 points, and Skylar Forbes led the Golden Eagles with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Boffeli is averaging 9.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Zediker is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

