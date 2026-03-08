Maine plays Binghamton in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (19-11, 11-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (18-12, 13-4 America East) Orono, Maine; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Binghamton Bearcats (19-11, 11-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (18-12, 13-4 America East)

Orono, Maine; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maine squares off against Binghamton in the America East Tournament.

The Black Bears have gone 13-4 against America East teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Maine is fifth in the America East with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Adrianna Smith averaging 7.8.

The Bearcats are 11-6 against America East teams. Binghamton is 4-2 in one-possession games.

Maine is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Maine won 74-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Smith led Maine with 21 points, and Bella Pucci led Binghamton with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pucci is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Kendall Bennett is averaging 14.3 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

