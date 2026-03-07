Mahaney, UCSB Gauchos to host Beath and the UCSD Tritons

UCSD Tritons (21-10, 11-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (18-12, 11-8 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (21-10, 11-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (18-12, 11-8 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Leo Beath and UCSD visit Aidan Mahaney and UCSB in Big West play Saturday.

The Gauchos have gone 11-3 in home games. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Fontenet II averaging 1.8.

The Tritons are 11-8 in Big West play. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

UCSB averages 78.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 70.3 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UCSB allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. UCSB won the last matchup 62-48 on Jan. 30. Miro Little scored 15 points points to help lead the Gauchos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahaney is averaging 15.3 points for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Beath is averaging 12.5 points for the Tritons. Hudson Mayes is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.