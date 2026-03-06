Mahaney and the UCSB Gauchos host conference foe UCSD

UCSD Tritons (21-10, 11-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (18-12, 11-8 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (21-10, 11-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (18-12, 11-8 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aidan Mahaney and UCSB host Leo Beath and UCSD in Big West play.

The Gauchos have gone 11-3 at home. UCSB is sixth in the Big West in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Zion Sensley paces the Gauchos with 7.7 boards.

The Tritons are 11-8 against conference opponents. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

UCSB’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 76.4 points per game, 3.6 more than the 72.8 UCSB gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UCSB won the last matchup 62-48 on Jan. 30. Miro Little scored 15 points points to help lead the Gauchos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahaney is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Beath is averaging 12.5 points for the Tritons. Alex Chaikin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

